Westbound Interstate 84 is open after a semi-truck jackknifed and blocked all lanes about five miles east of Cascade Locks on Tuesday morning.

The crash just before noon pushed the freeway barriers into the eastbound lanes near milepost 50, leaving only one eastbound lane passable, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No one was hurt.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Oregon State Police cited the driver for careless driving. Police said other drivers were complaining about the truck driver's speed before the crash.

