PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound has reopened after its closure during much of the Wednesday morning commute caused massive traffic delays.

The I-84 closure began around 7 p.m. Tuesday during a wild police chase that started in Vancouver, Washington and ended in Portland.

During the snarled commute Wednesday morning, police also responded to a rollover crash on I-84 eastbound at Fairview that closed down eastbound traffic.

Drivers coming south from Clark County on I-205 should consider Lombard Street or Columbia Boulevard as detours.

Northbound commuters may want to try Powell Boulevard, says KGW traffic reporter Chris McGinness.

Portland Police expect to reopen I-84 westbound by 10 a.m.