PORTLAND, Ore. — I-84 westbound may be closed through the morning commute as several police agencies continue to investigate a wild chase that crossed state lines, according to ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton.

Motorists coming south from Clark County on I-205 may want to consider Lombard Street or Columbia Boulevard as detours. Northbound commuters may want to try Powell Boulevard, says KGW traffic reporter Chris McGinness.

Shots were fired at Vancouver officers in pursuit of a murder suspect in chase that ended Tuesday evening on I-84 westbound between between 33rd and 12th avenues.

Two men in a pickup truck were taken into custody. One of them is connected to the murder of convenience store clerk Kayla Chapman on January 19, Kelso police said.

Erkinson K. Bossy, 23 was spotted by Vancouver police officers inside of a black truck at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers attempted to pull over the truck but it turned into a chase on southbound I-205 into westbound I-84.

Portland police were notified about the chase at about the same time. They also learned that gunshots had been exchanged between the truck and a Vancouver police officer somewhere on westbound I-84.

The truck was eventually stopped between 33rd and 12th Avenue on I-84 westbound where two men were custody, Portland police said.

Kelso police identified one of the men as Bossy.

Portland police said one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. They believe the injuries are not gun related.

A Vancouver police officer was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, Portland police said.

Kelso police with assistance from Vancouver police arrested Nenemeny W. Ekiek, 21 at 3:00 p.m. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for murder.

Bossy and Ekiek's arrest is an addition to D’Anthony Leslie Williams arrest on January 23 related to Chapman's death, police said. Eriek was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

The investigation is a collaboration between Portland police and Vancouver police with Portland police taking lead in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

"This is a complex investigation involving multiple agencies", said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, "We will be working with our local agency partners to ensure the completion of a thorough and timely investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774.



