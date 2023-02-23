Multnomah County reports suspected hypothermia death during winter storm

The person died in Portland during Wednesday's record snowfall and cold temperatures, according to the county.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials have identified a possible hypothermia death after severe winter weather hit the Portland metro area on Wednesday, depositing nearly a foot of snow and bringing freezing temperatures.

According to a statement from the county, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's office reported that it has begun investigating at least one hypothermia death since the county declared a state of emergency Wednesday for the coming winter storm.

Investigators said that the person died Wednesday in Portland, but confirmation of hypothermia as the cause of death will not come for several weeks, perhaps months.

"The death is still considered a suspected case and is under investigation as a potential cold weather-related death," the county said. "Further tests and investigation will determine whether the death is officially cold-weather-related."

No other details about the person or circumstances of their death have been released.

Snow remains on the ground throughout the Portland metro area and is not expected to melt for days as freezing temperatures largely stick around.

Multnomah County and Portland jointly opened four overnight shelters Wednesday, all of which are pet-friendly. People who need rides to shelters can call 211 or take TriMet, and won't be turned away if they don't have fare money, the county said.

All four shelters will be open again Thursday night, the county said, and all of them except the Charles Jordan Community Center will remain open during daytime hours Thursday. Charles Jordan will reopen at 8 p.m. Thursday.