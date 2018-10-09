DEPOE BAY, Ore. — A husband and wife who were swept out to sea by a wave Sunday afternoon along the Oregon Coast did not survive, Oregon State Police said.

Miaochan Chen, 49, and his wife Wenjun Zhu, 41, were pronounced dead at a Newport hospital.

The couple and their 10-year-old daughter immigrated to the United States from China in July, and moved to Lake Oswego.

The couple and their daughter had a picnic near the Otter Crest Loop, south of Depoe Bay, when they took a trail down to some rocks overlooking the ocean, according to OSP. A wave washed over the rocks, catching the couple off guard, and swept them into the water.

The couple's daughter was not hit by the wave.

Chen and Zhu were both unresponsive when they were pulled from the ocean Sunday evening near Rocky Creek State Park, according to the Coast Guard.

The Chinese Consulate helped notify the couple's family. The Department of Human Services in Lincoln County responded and placed their daughter into a local foster home. DHS will work with the the girl's family to place her into a permanent home, police said.

© 2018 KGW