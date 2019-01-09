PORTLAND, Ore. — Volunteers from the Pacific Northwest are traveling across the country to help provide disaster assistance with Hurricane Dorian. The Red Cross Cascades Region is deploying 15 area volunteers from around Oregon and southwest Washington to help.

That number could increase in the days to come. However, the storm’s unpredictable path has many volunteers stuck playing the waiting game.

“Because the storm track keeps changing, they won't send us out until we know exactly where we're going to be needed. So, we're just in a holding pattern,” said Red Cross volunteer Judi Collins of Gold Beach.

Collins and volunteer Denise Juarez, of Eugene, both arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday to help in disaster relief. They headed east less than 24 hours after getting the call from the Red Cross to deploy.

“We help everyone. The only thing that has to happen to you is you have to be affected by a disaster,” Juarez said. “And at that point we're going to come in and we're going to say, 'What do you need?’”

Collins and Juarez talked to KGW via Skype as they awaited orders in Altana Saturday. There, they are waiting and watching Hurricane Dorian’s path.

“We’re just waiting until they decide where we’re going to open the shelters,” Collins said. “They know what shelters, what buildings are able to be used in every state and they’re going to make a decision on where the need is going to be greatest and where we can help the most people.”

The two Oregonians join hundreds of other trained volunteers who are preparing shelters with food, cots, blankets, and other relief supplies.

“We've had people on the ground in Orlando for almost a week ready and we already have trailers full of supplies staged across the storm area,” Collins said.

Nineteen million people live in areas that could be impacted by the hurricane and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter, according to the Red Cross

Jack Crowell is a volunteer out of Bend who said he just wants to help people in their time of need.

“One of the tenets of the Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering, and I'm able to do it,” Crowell said. “I'm able to provide assistance and help to those who need it.”

Once the storm hits, the Red Cross will evaluate where to open shelters. Juarez expected a group to head to Augusta, Georgia, Saturday, but any movement of volunteers hinges on Mother Nature.

“Tomorrow we may move another 40 to Savannah. Who knows? It just depends on where the storm is going to go and where we need the people," Juarez said.

These volunteers do not know when they'll be able to come back home to Oregon, but they say they are grateful to be able to help, whenever and wherever those in Dorian's path need it most.

“The greatest reward that we get is that person who hugs us and says, 'Thank you for being there. Thank you for understanding what I needed and for just being there,’” Juarez said.

