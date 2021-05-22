Hundreds turn out for pro-Palestine rally in downtown Portland

People held signs urging the U.S. to stop selling weapons to Israel; others held signs saying "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Gaza Genocide."

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crowd of hundreds showed up outside Portland City Hall on Saturday for a rally to show support for Palestinians following days of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, agreed to a cease-fire to put an end to an 11-day war that left more than 200 people dead.

Portlanders gathered by the hundreds outside the City Hall building on Southwest Fourth and Jefferson Street around 3 p.m., then marched downtown.

People held signs urging the United States to stop selling weapons to Israel. Others held signs that said "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Gaza Genocide."

Among groups present at the rally were the Democratic Socialists of America of Portland. The DSA's former co-chair, Olivia Katbi Smith, spoke before the group about "the importance of going beyond solidarity, and taking ACTION with Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Israel," the DSA tweeted.

This is the second weekend people have rallied in support of Palestine both in Portland and across the nation in response to violence in Gaza.