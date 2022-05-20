Hundreds of students across Portland walk out of school to rally for climate justice

The students marched to Revolution Hall after staging a climate justice rally outside City Hall in downtown Portland.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of students from across the Portland metro area gathered outside Portland City Hall Friday to rally for climate justice, an issue personal to many of them.

"It terrifies me that there's a possibility I may not be able to give my kids a safe planet to live on," said JJ Klein-Wolf, a student at Ida B. Wells High School and one of the event organizers.

Klein-Wolf said she and other organizers planned the event to call out what they described as four big local contributors to climate change: the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Portland Business Alliance, NW Natural and Zenith Energy.

Portland students hold climate rally 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"These four entities we're targeting as climate villains are not just standing doing nothing," she said. "They're actively making the climate and environment worse."

Klein-Wolf and her fellow demonstrators presented a list of demands that included more green infrastructure, less freeway expansion and a divestment in fossil fuels.

"This is our future," said Amy Henrikson, a student at Lincoln High School. "This is the future for everyone. This is a global issue and impacts every single person and it's important for us to express that."

"There are so many ways everyone is impacted, but especially communities most marginalized in our society like low income and BIPOC communities," said Chloe Gilmore, a student at Lincoln High School.

The message was not lost on elected officials. A handful of them rallied alongside the high schoolers.

"You are the future," Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio said. "Your voices matter and continue fighting for climate justice and we're with you."

Not long after Commissioner Rubio's comments, the students took to the streets. The march snaked its way from City Hall to Revolution Hall, all in the name of climate justice.

"I think a lot of people realize now more than in the past that climate change is real and happening and impacting us every single day," Klein-Wolf said.

KGW reached out to the organizations identified by demonstrators, and received replies from ODOT and Zenith Energy.

"We are committed to working with our state and local partners to reduce our statewide carbon emissions from transportation," ODOT Communications Director Kevin Glenn said in a statement.