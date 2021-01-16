'Operational word is readiness': Hundreds of Washington National Guard members stationed at state Capitol today

The FBI has warned all 50 states to be prepared for demonstrations and possible violence this weekend and through the presidential inauguration.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Capitol Campus in Olympia will be heavily guarded this weekend and through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. There will be 600 Washington National Guard troops protecting the state Capitol.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said it expected a demonstration at noon on Sunday. So far, less than a handful of demonstrators have showed up at the Capitol grounds and things have remained peaceful.

"[Sunday] is not a day to come to the capitol grounds unless you have business on the capitol grounds," said Chis Loftis, communications director for WSP. Loftis added that people are welcome to protest peacefully on the Capitol Campus.

The FBI has warned all 50 states to be prepared for demonstrations and possible violence this weekend and through the presidential inauguration, including planned armed protests. Loftis said Washington is an open-carry state, meaning armed protests aren't uncommon.

Most of the guard troops in Olympia will be armed with shields and batons. The Washington Military Department said a second unit of guardsmen with weapons will be held in reserve in case they are needed.

"Operational word [Sunday] is readiness," said Loftis.

The WSP, which is responsible for security at the Capitol, has also brought in extra troopers from around the state, but won’t say how many.

The WSP said it is not tracking any specific threats to the Capitol. However, Loftis said there's an "abundance of uncertainty across the country."