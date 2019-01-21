PORTLAND, Ore. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that many groups use as a day of service.

Volunteers showed up to Harold Oliver and Parklane Elementary Schools located in the Centennial School District.

From raking, to painting, to cleaning, volunteers from Kaiser Permanente Northwest worked hard.

"I figured I'd come back and help out, lend a hand," Matthew Breece said as he raked leaves.

Breece is a former student. He came back to do some good. He's one of more than 350 volunteers who made it out.

"Bringing back all these old memories, so having a good time doing it," Breece said.

On this day of service, volunteers made a difference across the area. At the Oregon Food Bank, more than 500 volunteers from Bank of America, Pacific Power and other companies got to work too.

"There's absolutely no other purpose than to serve the community," Mike Fazzi said.

Fazzi knows better than most people how helpful volunteering can be. Growing up, his own family needed the help and got it.

"At the end of the month we were running out of food. There was not meat on the table and realizing at this age, when I have the time to donate, I don't have the money to donate, but I have the time to donate to make a difference in other people’s lives," Fazzi said.



"Today we get tons of hands to help us get food sorted and we have that many more people who understand how important it is for us to work together as a community to end hunger," Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, said.

Back at the elementary schools, a lot of work was getting done.

"The energy in the building has been fantastic and we're just super stoked to have everybody here," Jeb Hubbs, the principal at Harold Oliver Elementary, said.

"I think it would make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. very proud to see all these people giving to a community that's often overlooked and underserved," Jorge Meza, the principal at Parklane Elementary, said.

For volunteers like Breece, helping out is a no-brainer.

"Now it's my turn to pay back the favor, help them out. It feels good," he said.