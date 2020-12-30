Hundreds of struggling families take home food boxes with help of surprise donation

A $20,000 donation from Jordan Schnitzer to SnowCap Community Charities helped put food on the table for hundreds of families in East Multnomah County.

GRESHAM, Ore. — There was a different type of parade Tuesday at Gresham Station Shopping Center.

“It's been such a tough year for so many and without a lot of good news. Today we've got good news,” said Kirsten Wageman, executive director of SnowCap Community Charities.

“We want to reach out and do something for deserving people,” added president of Harsch Investment Properties , Jordan Schnitzer.

Schnitzer’s company owns the shopping center. He and his team helped ease the burden on families in East Multnomah County. Schnitzer also donated $20,000 to SnowCap on behalf of the Arlene and Harold Schnitzer CARE Foundation. The money went right to work for the line of cars waiting for food boxes.

“We funded 1,000 boxes of food … it has fresh food, vegetables, healthy food, and they figured that should take a family of three or four about two weeks of food. So, we're getting a bigger turnout than we expected, which just is evidence of the huge need out there right now,” Schnitzer said.

“We had planned on around 400 families coming today,” said Wageman. “I think we're going to meet or exceed that today and this gift any of the rest of the food boxes we plan to distribute from our facility in the coming days and weeks.”

Many of the recipients who came to the event have lost jobs or had hours cut. Perhaps for the day, their financial uncertainty was overshadowed by humanity at it’s best.

“We know we can't solve every problem that folks have, but we can encourage them by giving them what they need right at that moment. Today that's food,” Wageman said.

While no one wants to be in a position of needing to wait in line for a box of free food, everyone who came appeared thankful for what they’re taking home.

“We often take so much for granted,” said Schnitzer. “This is a way, at least, we can help some families have a better a new year’s and start the year right."