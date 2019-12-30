PORTLAND, Ore. — He was a friend, a teacher and a pioneer who helped grow the Jewish community in Portland. Hundreds of people gathered to remember Rabbi Joshua Stampfer at Congregation Neveh Shalom in Southwest Portland on Sunday.

Stampfer died at the age of 97.

“He was an empire builder for the Portland Jewish community,” said Rabbi Eve Posen. “He was a guy who had the dream and then made it happen.”

Stampfer became the rabbi at Congregation Neveh Shalom starting in 1954. He founded summer camps, a preschool and helped establish the Oregon Jewish Historical Society and Oregon Jewish Museum.

“He was a pioneer,” said Jason Kaufman, President of Congregation Neveh Shalom. “He made a difference and we’re very appreciative of what he did.”

Stampfer taught at Portland State University and helped inspire the creation of PSU’s degree in Judaic Studies.

Stampfer worked for peace, civil rights and human rights.

KGW archives show Stampfer was often interviewed in the 1980s and 90s on global politics and the Middle East.

Stampfer is survived by 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

