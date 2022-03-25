'We wouldn’t be anywhere else': Hundreds line procession route for fallen Pierce County Deputy Calata

The community Deputy Dom Calata served is mourning his death.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Kirsten Donahou was not going to miss the procession for fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata.

“I pulled the kids out of school for today,” said Donohou, who lined up with her three children more than an hour before the start of the procession.

“We wouldn’t be anywhere else,” she said.

Hundreds lined the eight-mile procession route from Puyallup to Tacoma.

Army veteran Leonard Duenas did not know Calata, also a veteran. However, Duenas wanted to show Calata’s family that the community he served appreciates him.

“Oh my Lord,” said Duenas. “I feel sorry for the family.”

Duenas, who lives a few blocks from the procession route, said the community is grieving and coming together to mourn, which will also help the community heal.

Donahou's middle child Elias 9-year-old son, said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Elias cried as Calata’s family and hundreds of police cars drove past.

“I feel sorry for him,” Elias said.

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata and Sergeant Rich Scaniff were shot during a SWAT operation in Spanaway on March 15.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department SWAT team arrived at the 18800 block of Pacific Avenue around noon. The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton.

The task force requested help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department.

As SWAT team members exited their vehicle, they spotted Dayton seated in a vehicle parked in the yard of the residence. Dayton opened fire on officers within seconds, according to PCFIT.

Four SWAT team members shot back at the suspect, according to PCFIT.