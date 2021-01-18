Hundreds join Martin Luther King Jr. march in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Hundreds of people are marching in Northeast Portland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Reclaim Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day march for Human Rights and Dignity began Monday afternoon at Peninsula Park and moved down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Images shared on social media showed a large crowd of marchers. Observers said more than 1,000 people were in attendance.
The march was organized by Don’t Shoot Portland and billed as a family event.
This story will be updated.