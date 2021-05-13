Human skeletal remains found in unincorporated Clackamas County; detectives seek tips

The remains were found Tuesday near Southeast Causey Avenue and Fuller Road, the sheriff's office said. No foul play is suspected at this time.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday in a wetland area near Southeast Causey Avenue and Fuller Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking tips in the case.



Someone came across the remains and went to a nearby fire station to report them on May 8, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

The Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) forensic experts responded.

Authorities believe the remains are between eight months and over two years old. They also believe the remains belonged to a white man who was between 5' 6" and 6' 1" and 45 to 65 years old.



A black t-shirt with a distinctive logo was found with the remains. Based on items found around the remains, the man may have been a transient, the sheriff's office said.

At this time there is no indication of foul play and the cause of death has not been determined.