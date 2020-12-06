Human remains found under Salem duplex after family reports foul odor

SALEM, Ore. — Deputies are working to identify human remains that were found under a Salem duplex Wednesday.
The remains were found after the family who lives in the duplex, located in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE, reported a foul odor coming from underneath the home.
The remains appear to be that of a male of an unknown age. An autopsy is scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by phone at 503-540-8079.