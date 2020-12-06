Human remains found under Salem duplex after family reports foul odor

The remains appear to be that of a male of an unknown age.

SALEM, Ore. — Deputies are working to identify human remains that were found under a Salem duplex Wednesday.

The remains were found after the family who lives in the duplex, located in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE, reported a foul odor coming from underneath the home.

The remains appear to be that of a male of an unknown age. An autopsy is scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.