CORBETT, Ore. – Human remains were found inside a home following a fire in Corbett early Tuesday morning.

The fire, at 30245 E. Woodard Rd. near Troutdale, was reported at around 12:20 a.m.

After the fire was put out, investigators discovered human remains.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the person’s cause of death.

“This is a complex and ongoing investigation,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

No additional details were released.

