PORTLAND, Ore. — With schools now closed for more than a month, educators are now working on plans to keep those kids both educated and inspired.

Thursday morning, students got a Facebook live story session and poetry lesson courtesy of Ainsworth Elementary principal Andrew Johnson.

It's just one way educators are getting creative.

"There's a lot of conversation about what is going to be possible and not," said Suzanne Cohen, president of the Portland Association of Teachers. "All of this is happening so quickly and every day we get more information and things keep changing,"

Cohen said one of the biggest challenges right now is making sure home-schooling is equitable for all students, especially those without access to a computer or the internet.

For those who do have access, many districts like Portland Public Schools have already added online lessons and activities to their websites.

But Cohen cautioned that parents should limit online activities.

"Screen time... it's not always easy to limit that but I caution away from thinking it's appropriate for a child to spend the same amount of time in front of a computer as they might in school," she said.

Instead, take time to read with your kids or let them read. And find more natural ways to learn with your child, like cooking or even letting them help you as you work from home.

Cohen also recommend we parents take our lessons outside, do some science lessons on botany, or perhaps some bird watching.

"There's learning opportunities all around us," she said. "I think taking advantage of those natural learning opportunities might calm some parents down who are feeling anxiety that they now have to become their child's full-time educator."

Bottom line, she said, start by building on what you know while the school districts come up with their plans.

