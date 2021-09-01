How to talk to your kids about the riot at the US Capitol

Dr. Lynn Collins says parents should reach out to their kids even if they think they might not be paying attention.

PORTLAND, Ore — We all have been dealing with a range of emotions after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and our reaction is not lost on our kids. But how do you talk to them about it?

Dr. Lynn Collins is a clinical psychologist and she says parents and caregivers need to take a step back first and think about who their child is, how old they are and what information they’re going to be able to understand.

Collins says parents should reach out to their kids even if they think they might not be paying attention. Collins believes they are. Even kids as young as preschool. Collins says preschoolers and toddlers are noticing they are listening and they can feel when parents are really upset. Her advice: Find the right time to ask how they’re feeling.

“What I encourage parents to do is really look for those times when you're most connected to your kid and when they're more relaxed. Sometimes it's around bedtime or shooting hoops or going for a walk," said Dr. Collins.

Collins says parents should let their kids know what they’re feeling and she also says kids pay close attention to the way their parents react.