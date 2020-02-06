Here's how you can make a difference, peacefully

Maybe you've been wondering how you can help, and so have we at KGW. We are listening and learning just like many Portlanders and people around the world.

PORTLAND, Ore — If you've been watching the protests in Portland and around the country in response to the death of George Floyd, you may be thinking, "How can I help?"

We at KGW have been wondering the same thing. We are listening and learning just like many Portlanders and people around the world. So we are going to compile a list here of resources to learn more and ways to help.

If you have a suggestion, please send it to us at newsdesk@kgw.com.

Join

Portland NAACP - We spoke with Rev. E.D Mondaine, President of the Portland chapter of the NAACP, who recommends everyone join the group to show support, because it is open to people of all colors.

Portland SURJ - Showing Up for Racial Justice. The group's goal is to "bring as many white people into taking action for racial justice as possible."

Listen

The NAACP is hosting virtual conversations that anyone can join via Facebook.

The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing held a special listening session on Zoom Sunday afternoon, to discuss the killing of George Floyd and police violence in Portland. Over 250 people joined, and by the end of the meeting, the group passed a resolution demanding that qualified immunity for police officers be abolished, to hold law enforcement accountable for any misconduct. You can watch the full meeting here.

Donate

The Portland African American Leadership Forum lists these community groups as on its site:

Black Lives Matters shared a list of ways to help on its website. Find the full list here.

Ways To Help DO NOT share pictures or videos including protester's faces or identifying features, the police WILL find and charge them. Research Protests Before Attending Many white supremacist groups are creating fake protests and your life could be in danger. Many are police traps as well, RESEARCH.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public to provide feedback on a new directive concerning crowd control during local protests. Click here to read about and comment on the new directives.

Go

There are a lot of black-owned restaurants in Portland. Here's a full list, so you can go there the next time you want to eat out or order takeout.

Here's a list of 75 things white people can do for racial justice, from Medium.