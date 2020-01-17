PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrats and Republicans are giving different answers on how much Oregon’s new cap and trade bill will cost Oregonians.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger held a press conference on Facebook after the new bill was unveiled in the legislature this week. He said the bill will cost the average family of four “somewhere in the neighborhood” of $650 a year.

When pressed on that number, Baertschiger said his estimate was based off last year’s failed cap and trade bill, not the new one. However, he said he thinks it’s a pretty close estimate for this year’s bill as well.

Democrats call that incorrect.

“That estimate of the so-called impact on a household of four of last year's climate action program was wrong then and it remains wrong now,” said Sen. Michael Dembrow, the chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, in an email.

Dembrow said it’s too early to estimate the financial impacts and benefits of the bill, but said they are working on that right now. He also said the new bill includes changes that will lower costs for Oregonians living in rural parts of the state.

“Most of rural and frontier Oregon will see no price impact on their gas prices as a result of this program,” he said, adding that the gas price increases will be “addressed geographically.”

In his press conference, Baertschiger said it doesn’t matter if fuel prices go up only in urban areas because he believes the cost will trickle down.

“You're looking at the farmer that puts fuel in his tractor. He's exempt from this, right?” he said. “But everything the farmer buys for his farm, the people that supply that product to him, were not. So the cost of his seed or the cost of the parts for the tractor, the cost for equipment, that's not exempt from it. So the farmer will pay there.”

Baertschiger said most of the revenue raised from the bill will come from taxes on fossil fuels, including gasoline, diesel and natural gas.

But Dembrow said low-income Oregonians who heat their homes with natural gas will not see those bills or their electricity bills go up.

He also said rural and low-income groups will benefit from more weatherization programs. Those are aimed at making their homes more energy efficient, reducing their emissions and lowering their heating bills.

Debate on the new cap and trade bill will formally begin in the legislature when the 2020 session begins on Feb. 3.

