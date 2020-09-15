Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases

The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 519 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 184 new cases of the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 512th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Washington County who died on Sept. 1, at Tuality Healthcare. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 513th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 514th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 14, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 515th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug.11 and died on Sept. 13, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 516th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Sept. 9, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 517th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 11, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 518th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 11, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 519th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.10, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 29,962.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 35, followed by Marion County with 31.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: