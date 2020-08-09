Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 169 new cases of the virus.
The state’s death toll is now 486 people.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the four people who died:
- Oregon’s 483rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 484th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sept. 7, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 485th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Sept. 6, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 486th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 6, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 28,355.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 39, followed by Washington and Marion counties with 25.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 17
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 2
- Lane: 7
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 25
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 39
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 10
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 11