Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 259 new cases

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon health officials on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 414.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 259 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 24,421.
OHA released the following information about the people who died:
- Oregon’s 413th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 414th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Marion County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 55. Multnomah County had 38 new cases.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 6
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 28
- Marion: 55
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 38
- Polk: 8
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 18
OHA also released its latest modeling update Friday. As with previous reports, it modeled three future scenarios with different assumptions about transmission levels. The models start August 14 and project over the next month.
The first scenario showed that if transmission continues at its current rate, the estimated number of approximately 900 new daily infections would remain steady over the next 4 weeks. The number of new severe cases would continue at approximately 19 per day, by September 10. The transmission rate is projected to remain at 1.
In a scenario where transmission decreases by 10 percentage points and continues at that level over the next month, the estimated daily number of new infections and newly diagnosed cases would decrease. That model shows there would be 300 new infections daily and 11 new severe cases per day. That transmission rate is .75.
In a scenario where transmission increases by 10 percentage points and continues at that level over the next month, the estimated daily number of new infections and newly diagnosed cases would increase. That model projects 2,200 new daily infections and 29 new severe cases per day by September 10. That transmission rate is 1.25.
OHA also announced on Friday that it had secured supplies to process more than 400,000 COVID-19 specimens via an agreement between the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) and ThermoFisher.
The supplies will be distributed to certain qualifying laboratories, increasing Oregon’s overall COVID-19 testing capacity. The agreement will add capacity to process at least an additional 20,000 tests per week on average.