Oregon reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported five more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. The sate's death toll is now 480.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 261 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 27,856.

The following information was released about the people who died:

- Oregon’s 476th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

- Oregon’s 477th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept.2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

- Oregon’s 478th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 16, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

- Oregon’s 479th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15, at Providence Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

- Oregon’s 480th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Of the 261 newly reported cases on Saturday, Marion county had the most with 49 new cases. Multnomah County had 43 cases, and Washington county reported 33. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 23

Columbia: 2

Coos: 3

Deschutes: 1

Jackson: 18

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 1

Lane: 6

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 1

Malheur: 31

Marion: 49

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 43

Polk: 5

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 17

Union: 2

Wasco: 5

Washington: 33