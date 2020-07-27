Maintaining morning routine important during pandemic, doctor says

Dr. Doreen Dodgen-Magee, a Portland area psychologist, said having a morning schedule is one thing we can control, especially right now.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many of us have been working from home, barely leaving our home for more than four months now. So how has your morning routine changed during the pandemic? We spoke with a local psychologist who said it’s healthy to keep up a daily routine as much as you can.

For some families that routine looks a lot different than it did earlier this year. We spoke with Mauricio Maicias, who said he’s been getting a lot of family time over the last few months. He said he spends more time in the morning having breakfast with his family and having small chats with his kids.

We asked viewers on our Facebook page to weigh in on how their mornings have changed. David Hunt wrote: “I now work from home and getting morning hugs from my two daughters who were asleep when I normally left for work.”

Lynn David said this about her routine: “I have tried to keep everything the same. Up at the same time, shower, dress for work, have breakfast. The only real difference is my commute is much shorter.”

Sally Williams told us this: “I’m retired. Before COVID-19, I used to enjoy going to early morning water aerobic classes. Missing the pool and my water exercise. The dog loves it and I do too, but I still miss interacting with my friends."

