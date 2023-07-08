Fire burns 2 homes in Cedar Hills area, injures 3 people

Two people were treated and taken to the hospital and another person was treated on scene, firefighters said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A house fire in the Cedar Hills area in Washington County injured at least three people and spread to two homes, fire officials said.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Lynnridge Street and spread to two homes, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. Crews got it under control in under an hour. In a video shared by the department, extensive damage was seen on the side of one of the homes as firefighters continued to hose it down with water.

An investigator is working to determine how the fire started.

UPDATE 2: The fire at both homes is under control, and crews are working on salvage and overhaul. A third patient is being treated on scene. A fire investigator has arrived to determine cause. Thank you @AMR_Social, @portlandgeneral and @nwnatural for assisting. #pdxalert pic.twitter.com/78etlHq9A2 — TVF&R (@TVFR) August 7, 2023

