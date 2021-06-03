Hours-long standoff with Portland police ends, 1 man arrested

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside his pickup truck for three-and-a-half hours and tried to ram patrol cars to escape.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in jail after locking himself inside his pickup truck during a three-and-a-half-hour standoff with Portland police Friday evening.

Sometime after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call where a wanted suspect had been seen in the area, Portland police said in a statement.

Officers with Portland Police Bureau (PPB) went to Southeast 114th Avenue and police said they were familiar with the suspect, who is known to carry handguns.

The suspect drove away and as he approached Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, officers surrounded the truck. As police were boxing in the truck, the suspect tried to ram his way out but couldn't escape. That's when the suspect locked himself inside, and officers said they attempted to negotiate for the driver to surrender.

The suspect has been identified as Colby R. Lindsey, 30, of Portland, according to a Saturday morning update from police.

Lindsey refused to get out of his truck, prompting on-duty police to call in the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) for reinforcements negotiating Lindsey to surrender.

After refusing to come out, Lindsey again tried forcing his truck out of the cop cars boxing him in, police said.

A police officer sprayed Lindsey with OC (pepper) spray but said it had no effect. With the standoff stretching into hours at this point, police called in an armored vehicle called a Bearcat to help officers communicate with Lindsey from a safe distance.

Even though Lindsey's tires were destroyed and shredded down to the ruts, he still tried driving away, causing the spinning wheels to create sparks. Police became worried the truck might catch on fire.

Again, police used CS gas because of the dangerous situation. This worked, police said, and just before 8 p.m. Lindsey got out and surrendered.

Police said there were no injuries, but Lindsey was taken to a hospital and evaluated.

Two handguns were located in the truck and photographed by police.

Lindsey was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the following charges: two counts of violating a restraining order, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude by vehicle, fourth-degree-assault for domestic violence, menacing for domestic violence and harassment.