PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro-area's residential real estate market cooled off a little in 2018 — with a 5.2 percent drop in closed sales to 38,309 in Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill and Clark (Wash.) counties.

But prices kept rising.

The median sale price on the Oregon side of the region hit $400,000 last year, up 5.3 percent from 2017. On the Washington side, Clark County median sales price was $355,000, an 8.7 percent annual bump up, not bad when U.S. core inflation was estimated to be just 1.9 percent in 2018.

SLIDESHOW: Where homes fetched the highest prices in and around Portland

In December alone, in the region's sub-markets, Lake Oswego/West Linn had the highest median sale price of $565,000 followed by West Portland at $515,000 North Washington County/Sauvie Island at $490,000, Camas/Washougal, Wash. at $427,000 and Tigard/Tualatin/Sherwood/Wilsonville at $419,000.

The lowest median sale prices were found in central Vancouver, Wash. at $287,000 Five Corners/Orchards, Wash. at $308,000 and Columbia County at $307,000.

Among the top 25 ZIP codes, 16 were located in the Portland city limits, including seven of the top 10. The top ZIP code enjoyed a median home price of $75,000K last year, while No. 25 was at $457,000.

RELATED: Hottest Hoods: Portland-area neighborhoods where the most homes sold in 2018