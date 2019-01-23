PORTLAND, Ore. — Everybody talks about how hot Portland's housing market is, but in terms of pure volume of sales, its hard to beat the suburbs.

According to 2018 data from the Regional Multiple Listing Service, the suburbs largely reigned when it came to the total number of homes sold in 2018.

Among the top 25 zip codes where the most homes sold, just seven — if you include the zip code that represents Forest Heights, Cedar Mill and Bethany — were in Portland proper.

Places like Beaverton, Tigard and Hillsboro rang up some of the biggest numbers, but it was Portland's neighbor to the north, Clark County, that really churned out the sales in 2018. Of the top 25 zip codes, seven were in Clark County, with one in Vancouver topping the list — and besting the highest close-in Portland zip code by almost 500 homes.

The popularity of the suburban markets over Portland favorites likely has much to do with the Rose City's low inventory and rising prices.

According to RMLS, housing inventory in December 2018 was 2.5 months on the Oregon side of the metro area and 2.9 in Clark County, up from 1.6 months and 1.8 months, respectively, a year prior.

Median sale prices in Portland in December was $400,000, while over in Clark County, it hovered around $350,000.