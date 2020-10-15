x
Hottest 'Hoods: Most expensive Portland-area homes

The latest installment of the Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods looks at highest median home prices in the third quarter of 2020.
Credit: PBJ

PORTLAND, Ore — Homes in the Portland metro were about $11,000 more expensive this third quarter than the same time last year, rising to median price of $468,878.

Such are the figures on display in the latest installment of the Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods, which looks at highest median home prices in Q3 2020.

SLIDESHOW: Most expensive homes of Q3 2020

You don’t have to leave the city to find a pricey pad (if that's what you're looking for in this economy). Fourteen of the 25 locales on the list were in Portland. Four of the city’s neighborhoods were in the top five.

Nowhere in the metro did median home sale prices crack $1 million, though one place came darn close.

In one neighborhood, the median sale price hit an astonishing $882,225. That’s more than $100,000 higher than its closest competitor, where the median price stood at $750,000.

Click through the gallery to see the numbers for yourself.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

