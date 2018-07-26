PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot weather is pushing people to their limits and causing a lot of work for firefighters. It's been a busy fire season all over the area.

“In the summer, especially right now with the high heat,” said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Captain Andrew Klein. “The humidity of the light grasses go way down and any spark or fire can start very easily.”

It's been a busy summer for TVF&R. By noon on Wednesday, they already responded to two bark dust fires and a small brush fire in Aloha.

Klein says brush fires happen almost every day. Crews battled a fire outside of Sherwood just a few days ago.

“It started from a tree limb coming down on a power line and that caused a spark and that spark caused a three acre brush fire,” said Klein.

They're not the only ones fighting an increased amount of fires. Sky 8 caught Portland Fire and Rescue's fire boat in action Tuesday. Earlier in the month they fought a wildfire on the northwest side of town.

Paramedics have also been busy with an increase in calls for heat-related illnesses.

“Plan to be out of the sun,” said TVF&R Paramedic Rio Espinosa. “When you are in direct sunlight your hydration levels go really down. Drink enough water bring enough water with you in your vehicle.”

Firefighters all over the metro area and across the Pacific Northwest are urging people to be careful with the fire danger so high. Many areas of Oregon and Washington, including the Mt. Hood National Forest, have complete burn bans in effect. Campfires, target shooting and ATVs are banned there.

© 2018 KGW