Watch Live: Gov. Inslee provides update on COVID-19 pandemic response

SEATTLE — The state’s health care system is experiencing the “worst situation” it has seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taya Briley, executive vice president for the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA).

“We are experiencing a crisis across our medical system,” Briley said during a Thursday WSHA briefing, adding that hospitals are resorting to crisis staffing models to ensure patients who need care can get it amid the latest omicron surge.

These crisis staffing models, Briley explained, are concerned with “balancing the need to actually get care to the bedside with the fact that we need to be as safe as we possibly can in delivering that care.”

Briley said the models are under the guidance of the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pertain to how quickly hospital staff can return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 and which patients they can care for.

“They are assigned to work in areas with patients that will be in as safe as an environment given the staff member has returned to work from having had a COVID case,” Briley said. “So, that means that if somebody who has had COVID is back at work, the first place that they will be working is with patients who have tested COVID positive.”

Continued issues with difficult to discharge patients, an influx of patients coming into emergency departments seeking COVID-19 tests and hospital staff testing positive for the virus have put hospitals in an ever-tightening bind.

WSHA has previously requested three specific actions from the state to address the bottleneck of patients in hospitals.

First, WSHA is asking the state to send more staff to help speed up the process to evaluate and assist patients who need to be discharged to a post-hospital facility. Briley said this process can take weeks to months.

Second, hospitals are asking that the state remove its guardianship requirement for the discharge of patients otherwise unable to make their own medical decisions.

Third, WSHA is asking that the state help alleviate staffing shortages in non-clinical settings by using personnel from the National Guard or a contracting agency.

“We need these things to happen now and we are asking for swift action. This is not a time for deliberating,” Briley said.

Hospitals are also asking those looking for tests or not seriously ill to avoid going to the emergency room.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Anderson with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health said his facility has seen a “1,000% increase in the number of individuals showing up in the emergency department.”