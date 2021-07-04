Hood to Coast Relay returns this summer

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the world-famous relay is returning with increased safety precautions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Hood to Coast Relay is back!

After pressing pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, “The Mother of All Relays” will kick off again August 27-28, 2021, according to the event’s website.

The Providence Hood to Coast and Portland to Coast relays attract runners from more than 40 countries. Over two days, relay teams made up of 8-12 members run 199 miles from Timberline Lodge to Seaside, or walk 130 miles from Portland to the coast.

“Our top priority is preserving participant and volunteer safety as we ensure a safe and inspiring 2021 race,” the website noted.

Organizers outlined new social distance protocol to be observed this year. Runners will start in waves every five minutes. Each wave will include 12 participants, separated by more than 6 feet. Participants will also be required to carry face-coverings and wear them when they're within six-feet of other participants, even while racing. Local teams can use the HTC app for contactless check-in, and the event will feature more portable toilets, hand-washing stations and sanitizers.