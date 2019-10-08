HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Head over to Packer Farm Place in Hood River where you can spend the weekend at the farm picking fresh flowers from their giant field, listening to live music, enjoying great food and fun. Plus, you can sample and take home a fresh pie!

This weekend only, Aug. 10 - Aug. 11, at Packer Farm Place there will be a U-pick sunflower festival.

The event is part of the Hood River County Fruit Loop Summer Harvest Celebration, which will have events all through August where you can find fresh-picked fruit, pies, animals, and flowers.

The U-pick sunflower festival is open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, admission is $3 a person which includes one flower and then an additional $2 per flower.

To find additional information go to packerorchards.com.