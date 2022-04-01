Hood River residents dig out of three feet of snow

Downtown businesses struggled to stay open on Monday with I-84 closed and their own storefronts snowed in.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — It's been three days and three feet of snow in Hood River, and there’s even more snow in the forecast for Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Some longtime residents said they haven't seen snow like this in years.

With so much snow piling up, residents have been spending the last couple of days trying to dig their way out. In some places in downtown Hood River, residents said there’s between two and three feet of snow.

Jacob Cook and Matthew Joyce work right next to each other in Hood River and spent four hours Tuesday morning just trying to clear the parking lot and sidewalk so their customers could come in.

“We’ve gotten hit several times this year, especially around Christmas," Cook said. "We’ve been shoveling the last couple of weeks."

Joyce, who runs Freshies Bagels and Juice, said the snow deluge has been frustrating because it's been s tough for his deliveries to make it through on Interstate 84 for the past couple of days.

The freeway was closed in both directions from Troutdale to The Dalles from around 4 a.m. Monday until about 10:30 p.m. that night.