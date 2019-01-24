HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Missing in Mexico, a Hood River man has not been seen since December 18.

Max Watson was headed on a several day hike in the Sierra De La Laguna Mountain Range about an hour and a half outside of Cabo but never returned.

He was last seen getting into a car with a couple who are believed to be Americans.

Max’s family said finding that couple may be their best chance of finding him. They want to talk to the couple to find out exactly where they dropped him off because an extensive search of the area has come up empty.

"Max you know, he's definitely an Oregon boy, he's quite adventurous, very outgoing, he's definitely a survivor,” explained Max’s older brother Wiley Watson. “So, if anybody could do it and hold out for 30 or even 45 plus days, he would be the candidate to do so.”

Max parked his van near a ranch in the area. The rancher told the family he saw Max get into a car with a white couple. Max hugged them both before he got in, the rancher said.

Searchers found Max’s van with his passport, wallet and cell phone inside. Max’s brother said it did not raise any red flags for them because Max is known to leave his phone behind and detach from the outside world while hiking.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The family rented helicopters, flew in a search team with dogs from Mexico City and scoured miles of ground, but have found no sign of Max.



"It's been thirty days and we have no new leads, so you know, it's kind of, it's definitely a bit frustrating considering the amount of effort, resources, and time that we've put in to trying to at least pick up on a clue or lead or something,” Wiley said.

More than one hundred volunteers helped search. Family said trail guides are now checking more remote areas that are harder to get to. Even so, they are not losing hope.

“We’re definitely hopeful and we're definitely holding out for the best and I said he's a survivor and there's no reason, he wouldn't give up," Wiley said. "So we're not going to give up on him."

Wiley jokingly referred to Cabo as South Hood River because they run into so many people from Oregon there. That is why he thinks the couple who picked him up could possibly even be from the Northwest.

They just really hope someone sees this and comes forward.