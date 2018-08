Hood River fire was called at 11:44 p.m. Saturday night to 4120 Westcliff Drive. Crews quickly evacuated the home and the hotel which was filled to capacity with 120 guests, who were sent to a nearby Walmart. One first responder suffered a leg injury. The size of the fire is still undetermined due to steep cliffs that drop down to the Columbia River. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

