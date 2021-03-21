Homicide victim found off Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham

The county medical examiner determined Anthony A. Alcorn, 28, of Ohio, died as the result of "homicidal violence," police said.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found off the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham earlier this week.

On March 15, Gresham police were notified that a man was found dead in a wooded area along the trail near Southeast Hogan Road. Police said the body had been there a day or two before they were called.

On Saturday, police identified the man as Anthony A. Alcorn, 28, of Ohio.

The county medical examiner determined Alcorn died from "homicidal violence," police said in a news release.

No suspects have been identified.