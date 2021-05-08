Two men found dead on side of road in Tillamook County

A homicide investigation is underway; police said no suspects are at large and there is no threat to the public.

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A homicide investigation is underway in Tillamook County after two men were found dead on Mount Hebo Road, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly confirmed there are no suspects at large and there is no threat to the public.

“This investigation is currently underway and family notifications are ongoing, therefore we are unable to release more information at this time," Kelly said in a news release.

The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is conducting the investigation.