Homes, vehicles damaged by gunfire in one of seven shootings over 12-hour span

A bullet hit the exterior wall of a bedroom where two people were sleeping.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lauren Johnson was jolted awake by gunfire early Thursday morning.

"All of a sudden I heard loud banging over and over and over," she said.

Johnson says a bullet hit the exterior wall of her bedroom.

"If it would've been less than a foot to the left it's straight to my bed," she said.

Johnson's home near Northeast Thompson and 121st was hit by several bullets. One of them struck the side of the house where Kayley Hanacek was sleeping.

"I sleep with a fan and it almost sounded like my fan was jamming," said Hanacek. "It was like rapid, rapid-fire."

Two other houses, one with kids in it, and two vehicles were also hit in what witnesses are calling a rolling gun battle. Shell casings still lined the street Thursday evening. Neighbors were in disbelief.

"Honestly I'm processing it in real-time," said neighbor Katie Kanda. "Not sure how well I'll sleep tonight."

Investigators said the shooting on Northeast Thompson was one of seven shootings between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. Two men and one woman were injured in one of the shootings.

"You would think that going into the new year, looking at all of the terrible events of 2020, people would be looking for a better future in 2021," said Officer Derek Carmon while addressing the citywide gun violence earlier this week. "There are still, unfortunately, individuals set on hurting and killing other human beings."

All while innocent people are caught up in the crossfire.

"You hear about this stuff and hope it doesn't happen in your backyard until it does," said Hanacek.

"Scary things happen and I guess you just lock your doors," added Johnson.