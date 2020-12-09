Homeowners anxiously wait to see if their homes were spared from the Echo Mountain Complex fire

The fire burning near Lincoln City has destroyed 100 homes.

NEOTSU, Ore. — In the small coastal community of Neotsu, just outside of Lincoln City, cars kept driving to a roadblock trying to gain access to their properties in the path of the Echo Mountain Complex fire.

Allan Hudjohn hasn't been home for more than three days and doesn't know if his house still stands.

"Just the unknown is killing us. We really want to know what's going on with our home," Hudjohn said.

On the banks of Devil's Lake which separates Neotsu and Otis, a man named James told KGW he hasn't been home since Tuesday. The last time he saw his home, the fire had spared it but burned outbuildings and cars.

"I lost my barn, my outbuilding, my trucks," James said. "The fire came within 6 feet of my house and for whatever reason, did not burn the house."

James stares across Devil’s Lake near Otis waiting to find out what his house looks like.



He last saw it on Tuesday when fire had burned close to his home and destroyed a few outbuildings and cars.



Today he’s not as sure what it looks like.#EchoMountainComplex pic.twitter.com/RPskAEKNmK — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) September 11, 2020

As of Friday, the fire had destroyed 100 homes and burned more than 2,400 acres, but did not grow in size overnight.

The Forest Service said it is zero percent contained and still a very active fire.

"It's still very dry, it's still very dangerous," James said.

He and Hudjohn are in the same boat, watching the smoke fill the air and waiting for the roads to be reopened once the fire dies down and it's safe to return home.

James was positive his house hadn't burned on Tuesday, but by Friday, his outlook had changed.