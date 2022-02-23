Homemade bomb found outside Sherwood Middle School

Police said the bomb was safely detonated at the scene.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — A homemade bomb was found in a field outside Sherwood Middle School Wednesday evening, according to Sherwood police.

Officers responded to the school, at 16956 SW Meinecke Road, at around 6:10 p.m. after a person playing with their dog found a ball wrapped in tape with a fuse protruding from it.

Police evacuated the area and called in Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's Explosive Detonation Unit (EDU). The EDU responded around 7 p.m. and confirmed the device was a homemade bomb.

"EDU experts say these are common devices that can be activated from fuse, friction, or puncture," police said in a news release.

The device is "incredibly dangerous and can cause serious physical injury or death," police said, adding that the owner's dog initially picked up the device.

In a statement to families and staff, Sherwood School District said law enforcement and district staff were conducting searches on the entire middle school grounds and all other district facilities to ensure they are safe for use on Thursday.

"At this time, we anticipate that all schools in our district will be open for school tomorrow as per the regular schedule, following the completion of these searches this evening. We will confirm the completion," the district wrote.