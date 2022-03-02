Watch live: Portland mayor holds press conference to announce emergency action on homelessness

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly use executive orders to create a central office tasked with coordinating homelessness efforts in other city bureaus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is holding a press conference in which he will be "issuing an Emergency Declaration to expand services to Portlanders experiencing houselessness," according to his office.

KGW is streaming the conference live in the player above and on YouTube and the KGW app.

The emergency declaration will reportedly involve a plan to create a new centralized city office for homeless services, according to reports from The Oregonian and OPB. The new office would reportedly function as a central hub to coordinate homelessness-related services across different city bureaus.

Wednesday's order is the latest in a series of emergency orders Wheeler has issued in recent weeks to address homelessness, starting with a temporary ban on camping along freeways and high-crash streets in the city. He later extended the order through March 4.

Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan also jointly announced a ban on camping within 150 feet of the Safe Rest Villages, a planned set of six city-organized sites that would provide services and transitional housing for about 50 homeless residents at a time. All six village sites have been announced, although none have opened yet.

Wheeler's office also pitched other regional governments on a plan to create up to three 1,000-person homeless shelters, but the idea received significant pushback from other elected officials, and The Oregonian later reported that Wheeler was instead considering designated outdoor tent sites.