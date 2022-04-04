City of Vancouver's second homeless village set to open April 13

The second Safe Stay Community will be located on a city-owned property at 4915 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. near General Anderson Avenue.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver's second organized homeless village, known as a "Safe Stay Community," is set to open Wednesday, April 13. It will be located on a city-owned property at 4915 E. Fourth Plain Blvd.

The site will provide shelter and resources for up to 40 people as they work to transition out of homelessness. It will be managed by the nonprofit Living Hope Church.

The city said the village will help reduce trash and clutter in public places while also increasing stability and healthy, humane living conditions for homeless people. Camping will be prohibited within 1,000 feet of the site.

As part of the opening, the city’s Homelessness Assistance and Resources Team will work with local nonprofits to relocate homeless residents to the site, including those living in camps along the nearby Burnt Bridge Creek Greenway.

On Monday, March 28, Vancouver City Council adopted a resolution approving $1,007,900 for site preparation and the purchase of modular shelter units in addition to other affordable housing recommendations for 2022.

Site preparation included installation of electrical utilities, electrical hook-ups to each shelter unit, fencing, gates, parking and associated permits and fees.

"Before moving forward with the second Safe Stay Community, City staff conducted extensive outreach to neighboring residents, business owners and community groups within 1,200 feet of the site," the city said in a news release.

The city said some residents felt the location on East Fourth Plain Boulevard was not a good fit, and that these concerns will be taken seriously as it works to ensure the homeless village is a success.

The city's first Safe Stay Community opened in December on Northeast 51st Circle. Since opening, this community has provided residents with referrals for permanent housing, job placement support and access to health and treatment services necessary to exit homelessness.