California nonprofit tapped to run North Portland homeless village

In March, Mayor Ted Wheeler identified the same nonprofit, Urban Alchemy, as the provider contracted to run the first of his large-scale sanctioned camps.

PORTLAND, Ore. — California nonprofit Urban Alchemy has been picked to run the city of Portland's latest Safe Rest Village site, city officials announced Thursday. The Peninsula Crossing village is located in North Portland at the former site of the beloved "Belmont goats."

Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced the California-based Urban Alchemy in early March, announcing that it would operate the first of six planned large-scale homeless camps from a site in Southeast Portland at Powell Boulevard and 13th Avenue. Wheeler hinted at the time that the nonprofit would likely end up operating additional sites.

Urban Alchemy currently operates homeless service sites or shelters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

"My team and I have seen firsthand how Urban Alchemy’s shelters work, how they provide services and support for those sheltered there, and how their approach fosters community and stability to those experiencing houselessness," Commissioner Dan Ryan said. "The city of Portland is lucky to bring this type of experience to the mix of talented local service providers. We know there is often more than one solution to any challenge and having a variety of service providers helps diversify the approaches we are offering to help those most in need."

The Peninsula Crossing site has received its share of pushback from neighbors. In its statement, the city said that conversations with neighbors and other stakeholders on a "Good Neighbor Agreement" would not restart until the site is open and operating — suggesting those discussions have been shut down in the interim.

Throughout February and March, the city began clearing a notorious group of unsanctioned homeless camps around the site at 6767 North Syracuse Street and facilitated a new home for the Belmont goats nearby.

It's unclear precisely when the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village will open, but the city said that construction is "nearing completion." The 14,600 square-foot site is expected to host 60 sleeping pods.

In April, Portland City Council approved a $50 million, five-year contract for Urban Alchemy to run shelter sites in the city. The details of the contract were open ended, the Oregonian reported at the time, and it was not clear from the contract which sites the nonprofit would be expected to run.

Urban Alchemy touts a model of employing people with experience being homeless and former criminal offenders to operate shelters after receiving "extensive" training and support.