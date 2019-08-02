PORTLAND, Ore. — The Union Gospel Mission is seeking donations to help homeless people as a winter storm is expected to hit the Portland metro area beginning on Friday night.

The mission said it needs winter coats, hand warmers, blankets, boots and coffee.

The mission will open its overnight emergency cold weather shelter for the next week and extend daytime hours due to the expected cold weather.

Items can be dropped off at 3 NW Third Ave. Donations can also be made online.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s over the weekend as several of inches of snow falls into the Portland metro area.

