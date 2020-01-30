Those Who Serve: My Father's House

Wiese grew up in The Dalles.

Her mother created a strict household with Christian values. Her father died when she was 10.

“She wanted me to have that love of people. And that desire to serve. So, there you have it. I think that’s maybe where the desire came to serve. I knew from a very young age that I was supposed to do that,” she said.

Cathe Wiese as a child in a family photo

KGW

Wiese moved to the big city to attend Portland Bible College, and eventually landed at East Hill Church in Gresham as a children’s pastor. Her Christian identity runs deep.

"I tell my staff I love Jesus, but I cuss a little. And it’s really true,” she said.

In the late 1990s she and a coworker, Ray Morris, felt called to create a shelter for homeless families and started knocking on doors to raise money. It went nowhere.

“We would say, 'Hey, this is what we want to do.' We didn’t have a name, didn’t have a dime and they’d go, 'Oh yeah. Good luck with that,'” she remembered.

But then a big donation came in: $250,000.

“And I looked at that and thought I am so glad I’m sitting down!” Wiese recalled.

It allowed them to buy a duplex in 2000. Within the first week, five families moved in. Wiese began creating rules and structure that would help re-build lives.

She also started planning her next move. It took four years but she raised nearly $4 million and built the current My Father’s House buildings with cash, no loans and debt free.

My Father's House

KGW

Along the way Ray Morris stepped aside, leaving Wiese to run the shelter. Now, she could help many more families, including Cynthia Moore, who lived in the shelter three years ago.

“I loved this room. This was for the families that was up on this floor…” she said, showing a large gathering area with a TV and windows and couches.