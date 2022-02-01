Portland's mayor to issue emergency order banning homeless camps along roadways

The order would come just days after a city report found 70% of pedestrians killed in Portland traffic incidents last year were homeless.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to issue a state of emergency order that would make it easier for the city to relocate homeless camps alongside dangerous roadways, a spokesperson for the mayor's office confirmed Thursday.

The decision comes in direct response to the city's annual traffic report that found 70% of pedestrians killed in Portland traffic incidents last year were homeless residents, many of whom were camping near high crash corridors.

The order, which was first reported by The Oregonian, could be announced as early as Friday.

According to The Oregonian, the emergency order would allow Wheeler to effectively ban encampments in numerous places across the city, including state-owned property along highways.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said a press conference is tentatively planned for Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Mayor Wheeler shared KGW's story on the annual traffic report, writing on Twitter: "These statistics are devastating. Portlanders deserve safer streets, roads, and freeways."

It's unclear what the Mayor's plan is for those who are removed from roadside encampments as solutions to the crisis on Portland's streets continue to elude city leaders.

The city's plan to open six Safe Rest villages by the end of 2021 has been pushed back to later this year. None of the sites are currently up and running.

Other camp removals have failed to provide long-term solutions, with many homeless folks remaining vulnerable on the street, simply moving to other parts of the city.

Recent polling suggests the homeless crisis is now the number one issue for Portlanders citywide.

Last week, a poll conducted by DHM Research for the Portland Business Alliance, found 88% of those surveyed believe the quality of life is getting worse in Portland and 45% said homelessness is the city’s biggest problem, up from 24% in 2017.