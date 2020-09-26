Street Roots annual breakfast event to go virtual for 2020 edition

The non-profit has resumed selling papers, which help fund support for homeless services.

More than six months into the global pandemic that, for the first time in its history forced its vendors to shut down face-to-face sales, Street Roots is back selling physical copies on Portland’s sidewalks and forging ahead with its biggest annual fundraiser: the Street Roots Family Breakfast.

Like everything else in 2020, it will look different than in years past.

Scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, October 8, the Street Roots Family Breakfast is going completely virtual, with an all new COVID-friendly “Broadcast Edition”. The event will be streamed completely online, and it will be emceed by KGW reporter Maggie Vespa.

Anyone wishing to “attend” can do so by clicking on the livestream that morning.

Once you’re “in”, you can learn about Street Roots’ mission, covering housing and other vital issues in the Portland area. You can also donate to the twenty-one-year-old non-profit and its iconic street vendor program, through people experiencing homelessness can earn income and work experience selling Street Roots papers on Portland’s sidewalks.

Until 11:30 p.m. October 1, you can also buy a breakfast, prepared by Portland non-profit Stone Soup. Meals will be prepared and ready for pick-up Wednesday, October 7.